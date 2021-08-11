BMW launched an electric version of its X3 for the 2021 model year, though the zero-emission small crossover, badged an iX3, isn't offered in the U.S.

On Wednesday, BMW unveiled an updated version of the iX3 featuring the same tweaks introduced across the X3 lineup for the 2022 model year, and at present there are still no plans to being it to the U.S. Instead, BMW will offer the larger iX crossover and i4 hatchback in its electric portfolio here.

The updated iX3 adopts a revised look, with the key change being the new lights at both ends. BMW has also made the M Sport styling package a standard item, which adds 19-inch wheels (20-inch wheels available) and unique fascias at both ends. The package also adds interior items, such as a sport steering wheel.

The interior has been spruced up with this update, with the design of the center stack now matching the design found in the latest 4-Series. A bigger 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard and an equally big screen serves as the infotainment hub.

2022 BMW iX3 2022 BMW iX3 2022 BMW iX3

As the iX3 was only introduced for 2021, no change was made to the powertrain. The setup relies on an 80-kilowatt-hour battery and a single electric motor at the rear axle. The motor is integrated with a single-speed transmission and power control unit in a single, scalable unit. Peak output is 281 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, or enough for 0-62 mph acceleration in 6.8 seconds.

BMW quotes a range of 286 miles on the more lenient WLTP standard used overseas, which should equate to around 200 miles using the EPA cycle. Charging at 150 kilowatts will see around 60 miles of range added in about 10 minutes.

Production of the iX3 is handled exclusively at BMW's plant run in cooperation with Brilliance Auto in Shenyang, China.

The updated version will make its world debut on September 7 at the 2021 Munich auto show. For full coverage of the show, head to our dedicated hub.