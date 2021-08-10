We had to wait 17 years for the redesign but the new 2022 Nissan Frontier is finally here. In addition to offering plenty of charm, this mid-size pickup's ride, technology, and style have all improved dramatically making it the best all-around contender in its segment. Find out more in our first drive review.

We also had a chance to test Cadillac's true successor to the CTS-V. The new super sedan goes by the name CT5-V Blackwing, and it is the most powerful Caddy to date. It seems Cadillac’s electric future has an electrifying warm-up act in the 2022 CT5-V Blackwing.

Toyota continues to reveal more of its redesigned 2022 Tundra in the lead up to the imminent debut. The latest snippet is confirmation of rear coil springs for the full-size pickup truck, at least in TRD Pro grade.

