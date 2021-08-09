One of just 25 Lexus LFA Nürburgring Package models delivered in the U.S. is heading to the RM Sotheby's Aug. 14 auction as part of Monterey Car Week.

Designed to sharpen up the LFA's performance even further, the Nürburgring Package added more-aggressive aerodynamic elements, including a larger front spoiler, dive planes, and a large fixed rear wing.

The LFA's 4.8-liter V-10 also got a 10-horsepower bump, to 562 hp, while shifts from the 6-speed single-clutch automated gearbox were quickened by 0.15 second, per Lexus. When the Nürburgring Package was unveiled at the 2011 Geneva motor show, Lexus said this allowed the 3.7-second 0-62 mph time and 202 mph top speed to remain unchanged, despite the extra drag from the aero elements.

2012 Lexus LFA Nürburgring Package (photo via RM Sotheby's)

The Nürburgring Package also included model-specific suspension tuning, wheels, and tires. The result of the changes was a 7:14.64 lap for the car's namesake track in 2011, which put the LFA in the top five for production-car laps at the time. However, the package also added $70,000 to the LFA's $375,000 base price for the 2012 model year.

Of the 500 LFAs built for global markets, 64 were Nürburgring Package cars, and 25 of those were imported to the U.S. RM Sotheby's published a pre-auction estimate of $900,000 to $1.1 million for this car, which doesn't sound too crazy considering that a standard LFA recently sold for $808,000 on Bring a Trailer. Granted, that car had just 72 miles on the odometer, compared to 930 miles for this LFA.

We're already in the thick of Monterey Car Week, which runs Aug. 6-15. For full coverage, head over to our dedicated hub.