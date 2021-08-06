A California company by the name of Czinger is developing a hybrid hypercar using innovative production methods, including 3D printing for all metal parts. The company is currently testing prototypes, and as part of the testing ran one of the cars around Laguna Seca Raceway faster than any production car to date.

To mark the 10th anniversary of its Huayra supercar, Pagani has introduced an upgrade package for the Huayra BC variant aimed at improving the car's track performance. Called the Pacchetto Tempesta, the package will be introduced during 2021 Monterey Car Week.

BMW's M3 is about to spawn a wagon body style for the first time, and we've just spotted a prototype. The camouflaged tester featured the trademark quad-exhaust setup out back and tall kidney grilles up front, both of which also feature on the M3 sedan.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Czinger claims 21C prototype already laps Laguna Seca 2s faster than a McLaren Senna

Pagani Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta arrives with 816 hp, 6 exhaust tips

2022 BMW M3 Touring spy shots: Speedy wagon coming, but not to US

Subaru recalls 165,000 newer SUVs and cars for fuel pump issue

Porsche offers final run of 991-generation 911 GT2 RS Clubsport to mark Manthey-Racing partnership

BYD might supply its Blade LFP battery to Tesla, in China

2022 Lexus GX gets new tech and Black Line Special Edition

2022 Toyota Sienna review

McLaren sells Applied technology business to investment firm Greybull Capital

Legislators propose $2,500 federal tax credit for used EVs