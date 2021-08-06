It's hard to believe that the Pagani Huayra has now been with us for a decade. Well, Pagani certainly hasn't forgotten and will celebrate the milestone during 2021 Monterey Car Week with the reveal of a Huayra BC equipped with a new Pacchetto Tempesta package.

The package is designed to improve the Huayra BC's performance on the racetrack and includes a new front splitter, central fin integrated with the rear wing, revised suspension, and six-pipe exhaust system. There's the Huayra's normal four-pipe arrangement plus two new pipes that poke out of the rear diffuser.

According to Pagani, modifications to the engine bump output to 816 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque, up around 8%. The engine in the Huayra BC is the same Mercedes-Benz AMG-sourced 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 fitted to the regular Huayra, but with slightly more power.

Pagani said the Pacchetto Tempesta package also adds some new interior design details, as well as a Soft Driving mode that improves comfort levels when away from the track.

Monterey Car Week runs August 6-15 in Monterey, California. The Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta will make its debut at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering event on Aug. 13, and it will be joined there by an example of the Huayra Roadster BC.

Pagani will also have on display in Monterey some key components from the recently revealed Huayra R track special, including the car's naturally aspirated V-12, sequential transmission, and carbon-fiber monocoque. For our full coverage on all the Monterey action, head to our dedicated hub.