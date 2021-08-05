The 2022 Lexus GX enters the new model year with a handful of updates, including more standard convenience features and a new Black Line Special Edition model.

Based on the GX 460 Premium trim level, the Black Line Special Edition gets blacked-out exterior trim, gloss black 18-inch wheels, model-specific lower front and rear bumper valances, two-tone Nuluxe upholstery, and a matte black Ash wood-trimmed steering wheel.

In addition to the expected Black Onyx, the GX Black Line Special Edition is also available in Starfire Pearl (white) and an exclusive Nori Green Pearl.

All 2022 GX models also get a new 10.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa connectivity. Placed atop the center stack, it replaces the much smaller screen used up to the previous model year.

2022 Lexus GX

A park-assist system, navigation, and power folding and heated mirrors are also newly standard for 2022.

What hasn't changed is the powertrain. The GX is still offered only with a naturally-aspirated 4.6-liter V-8, producing 301 horsepower and 329 pound-feet of torque. The engine is coupled to a 6-speed automatic transmission, with a four-wheel drive system that includes a 2-speed transfer case and Torsen limited-slip center differential.

Related to the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado sold overseas, the GX is a body-on-frame SUV with more inherent off-road capability than most current luxury SUVs. While the GX is a dated design by auto-industry standards, Lexus has hinted at a more hardcore off-road version a few times over the years. That could be more relevant now that parent Toyota has withdrawn the Land Cruiser from the United States.

For now, expect the 2022 Lexus GX to arrive at dealerships soon, with pricing to be announced at a later date.