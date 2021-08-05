Audi's newest RS 3 may only have 401 hp, but the compact rocket is able to lap the Nürburgring at the same pace as dedicated sports cars with much higher outputs. Key to the car's performance is the RS Torque Splitter, quick-shifting dual-clutch gearbox, and available semi-slick tires.

Brabham's latest addition to its expanding lineup is a GT2 race car based on the BT62 supercar. Key competitors include GT2-spec versions of the Audi R8, KTM X-Bow and Porsche 911.

For the first time in its history, Lamborghini is looking to compete in top-level endurance racing. According to one of its motorsport bosses, an entry in the new LMDh class topping both the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship is possible.

Watch the 2022 Audi RS 3 lap the 'Ring in 7:40

Brabham BT63 GT2 ready to start racing in 2022

Lamborghini close to confirming LMDh entry

2022 Hyundai Tucson earns Top Safety Pick+ rating

2023 BMW 8-Series spy shots: Mid-cycle update for mega coupe

40-mpg Ford Maverick hybrid pickup will be in tight supply, Escape Hybrid now widely available

Morgan gets into the overlanding spirit with Plus Four CX-T

2022 Mini Hardtop review

2021 New York auto show canceled due to coronavirus

Legislators propose $2,500 federal tax credit for used EVs