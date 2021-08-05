Morgan is out to show that overlanding doesn't have to mean big, hulking pickup trucks or SUVs.

The British maker of retro sports cars has unveiled a version of the Plus Four kitted out for overlanding, i.e. the practice of traveling across remote areas, often for months or even years at a time, all while carrying everything you'll need along the way.

Given its diminutive size, Morgan's new Plus Four CX-T is certainly more suited for shorter overlanding trips, though there's still a lot that can be carried. This is thanks to key modifications made by Morgan in partnership with Rally Raid UK, a company that helps build Dakar Rally contenders.

Most prominently, the Plus Four's rear panel has been replaced with an equipment rack, with unique side body panels designed to be reminiscent of the classic four-seater Morgan. The rack houses a pair of waterproof Pelican luggage cases, a Zarges aluminum tool box, two Rotopax containers, and two spare tires.

To ensure the Plus Four CX-T can handle rough terrain, the suspension has been upgraded with new wishbones that widen the track and allow for more wheel travel. There are also new coilover assemblies with internal bump stops, as well as lower suspension arms with bespoke bushes picked for increased durability. The resulting ground clearance of the new setup is about 9.0 inches. Underbody protection and an electric differential with three modes, including an All-Terrain mode, complete the package.

The Plus Four rides on Morgan's new CX-Generation aluimnum chassis and features a BMW 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 good for 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic and can look forward to 0-62 mph acceleration in 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 149 mph.

Morgan said it developed the Plus Four CX-T to demonstrate the versatility of the company's new platform. However, there's also a historical connection to Morgan's participation in all-terrain endurance trials dating back to 1911.

Morgan plans to offer just eight examples of the Plus Four CX-T, with pricing starting at 170,000 British pounds (approximately $236,420). Each buyer will have the chance to work closely with Morgan to arrive at their ideal setup.