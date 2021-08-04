The 2021 New York auto show has been canceled, the organizers announced on Wednesday.

The event, which is one of the largest in New York City, as well as one of the most significant on the automotive calendar each year, was rescheduled for August 20-29.

Mark Schienberg, president of the New York auto show, said in a statement sent to media, "has been cancelled due to the growing incidences of the Covid-19 Delta variant and the increased measures announced recently by state and local officials to stop its spread."

While the show was set to be light on reveals due to the fluid nature of current events, several new vehicles were slated to be introduced including the new Nissan Z, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, the 2022 Subaru WRX, and the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N, among others.

Schienberg noted the organizers firmly believe the show will return in 2022 for its regular spring schedule.