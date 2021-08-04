Dodge will launch a plug-in hybrid in 2022, parent company Stellantis revealed on Tuesday in a presentation outlining its 2021 first half results.

Unfortunately there were no further details on the plug-in hybrid but rumors point to the vehicle being a new addition to the lineup rather than a variant of the current Challenger, Charger or Durango.

The rumors specifically point to a compact crossover twinned with an Alfa Romeo crossover also due in 2022 and previewed by 2019's Tonale concept. The Dodge version is tipped to be called a Hornet, a name Dodge last used on a 2006 hot hatch concept, and whose trademark Dodge renewed in 2020.

Alfa Romeo Tonale concept

The platform destined for the Alfa Romeo, and presumably the Dodge, is the same setup underpinning Jeep's Renegade and Compass. In those Jeeps, an available plug-in hybrid powertrain consists of a 1.3-liter inline-4 up front and an electric motor at the rear. Output ranges from 190 to 240 hp, and an 11.4-kilowatt-hour battery provides enough juice for an electric range of approximately 30 miles. Expect a more potent setup for the Alfa Romeo, and any Dodge twin.

The news comes just weeks after Dodge said it will launch an electric muscle car in 2024. This new electric car will be based on one of four battery-electric platforms that Stellantis will use for future models across its 14 brands.

Stellantis in its first half results presentation also revealed plans for the first electric Jeep to be introduced in the first half of 2023, and plans to make Alfa Romeo a fully electric brand by as early as 2027.