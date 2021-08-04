Alfa Romeo will be among the first of Stellantis' 14 brands to go the full-electric route.

Parent company Stellantis in a presentation on Tuesday outlining its 2021 first half results said Alfa Romeo will be a fully electric brand in the key markets of China, Europe and the U.S. as early as 2027.

Other Stellantis brands confirmed to be going electric by the end of this decade include Opel (by 2028) and Fiat (by 2030).

There was no mention of when we'll see the first electric Alfa Romeo, though rumors point to an electric subcompact crossover twinned with similar models from Fiat and Jeep, arriving around the end of 2023. The Jeep version is likely to be the electric Jeep confirmed to arrive in the first half of 2023.

The news comes just weeks after Stellantis announced plans to introduce four electric platforms that will eventually cover most vehicles across the company's 14 brands. The platforms are the STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large, and STLA Frame, and they will offer range figures starting at 300 miles and going all the way up to 500 miles.

The move to these platforms means Alfa Romeo will eventually abandon its rear-wheel-drive Giorgio platform that debuted in the Giulia sedan and has since made its way into the Stelvio crossover.

Before we see any electric Alfa Romeos, the brand will introduce its first plug-in hybrid. We'll see it in 2022, and it's most likely going to be a compact crossover based on 2019's Tonale concept (the same name is expected for the production model).