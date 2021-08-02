Aston Martin has organized a major presence for the 2021 Monterey Car Week on later this month to mark the 70th anniversary of the arrival of the first Aston Martin sports car in North America, and part of the presence will be the reveal of an open-top version of the Valkyrie hypercar on August 12.

A teaser image released on Monday shows a Valkyrie with an open roof and butterfly doors instead of the regular Valkyrie's gullwing doors. It's the first time Aston Martin has hinted at a version of the Valkyrie beyond the regular model and track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro.

We'll remind you that Aston Martin currently plans 175 Valkyrie road cars and 40 Valkyrie AMR Pro track cars, with deliveries due to start shortly. It isn't clear yet how the roofless version will fit into the equation.

Aston Martin's presence at Monterey Car Week will also include the rebooted Valhalla hypercar, which was first shown in July during the 2021 Formula One British Grand Prix. The new V-8 hybrid hypercar will be limited to 999 units, with the first examples due for delivery in the second half of 2023.

Monterey Car Week will also play host to the local debut of Aston Martin's V12 Speedster and “Goldfinger” DB5 continuation car.

The first Aston Martin sports car to be sold in the U.S. was a DB2 coupe. Among the first owners was American racing legend Phil Hill who helped promote the DB2 here and took delivery of his own on September 15, 1951. Americans made up the bulk of buyers for the DB2 and even today the market accounts for 30% of all Aston Martin sales.

Monterey Car Week runs Aug. 6-15. For our full coverage on the event, head to our dedicated hub.