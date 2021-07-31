The next generation in the line of Mercedes-Benz SL sports cars is out testing and almost ready for its debut, judging by the lack of camouflage gear on the latest prototypes. The new SL will be much sportier than its predecessor thanks to a lightweight soft-top roof, plus a chassis shared with AMG's next GT.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes-Benz's S-Class family will be expanded in 2022 with an electric crossover, a prototype for which is also out testing. A Maybach version of the new crossover is also planned, a concept of which will debut in September.

2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

One of the vehicles we tested this week was a new Porsche Cayenne Coupe variant to fill the wide gap between the Turbo and Turbo S E-Hybrid. It's called the Cayenne Turbo GT, and it's available exclusively in the Cayenne Coupe body style. It's also the fastest crossover of any kind around the Nürburgring.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS first drive (EQS 580)

We also drove the Mercedes-Benz EQS electric hatch. It's not as quick as a Tesla Model S, but it's a lot more luxurious. The interior sets a new standard for technology with the brand's new Hyperscreen, and the EV platform gives it even more space than the S-Class.

The final Bugatti Divo

Bugatti announced that it has built and delivered all 40 examples of the Chiron-based Divo hypercar. The final example is finished in blue and sports a set of contrasting gold wheels, and it's destined for a customer in Europe.

McLaren 765LT Spider

McLaren's hardcore version of the 720S supercar, the 765LT, spawned its open-top version the week. The new 765LT Spider has a retractable hard-top roof, 755 hp, and a price tag of $382,500.

Teaser for 2022 Subaru WRX debuting August 19, 2021

Subaru released a new photo of its next-generation WRX and confirmed the car's debut for August's 2021 New York International Auto Show. The new WRX looks to feature an evolutionary look, but its mechanicals will be completely revised.

Glickenhaus Zero Emission Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boot Pickup concept

And finally, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus confirmed it is developing a zero-emission pickup truck tough enough to conquer the Baja 1000. The powertrain of choice is a hydrogen fuel cell, meaning it will only suit a very small selection of buyers, assuming it's even put into production.