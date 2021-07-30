Chevrolet revealed the 2022 COPO Camaro on Friday with a new 572-cubic-inch big-block V-8 base engine.

The big-block features aluminum heads on a cast-iron block with four-bolt main caps, a forged steel crankshaft, forged steel connecting rods, and forged aluminum pistons. Despite the size, the big block is the COPO Camaro base engine with 430 hp and it costs $105,500. All COPO Camaros are ready-made drag racers that customers can buy from GM's Central Office Production Order system like a Chevrolet Performance part.

Also available are COPO Camaros with LSX small-block V-8s. The version with the supercharged 350-cubic-inch V-8 making 580 hp costs $130,000, and the version with the 470-hp 427-cubic-inch V-8 runs $117,500. All models run their power through an ATI Racing Products TH400 3-speed automatic transmission.

2020 Chevrolet COPO Camaro 2020 Chevrolet COPO Camaro 2020 Chevrolet COPO Camaro

These drag cars are set up for use in the NHRA's Stock and Super Stock classes and aren't legal for the street. Each comes with a two-piece carbon-fiber hood, wheelie bars, COPO badges, COPO gauges, COPO embroidery on the seat back, a COPO license plate, gold front and rear Chevrolet bowties, darkened taillights, clear side marker lamps, an external battery charger hook-up, Hoosier drag racing tires, and Bogart race wheels. The supercharged model also gets a standard parachute package.

Available colors consist of Black, Summit White, Satin Steel Gray Metallic, and Red Hot. Any other color from GM's palette costs $18,000, and buyers can also get graphics packages, black bowties, and different wheels.

Two Racer's Packages are offered. The version for the naturally aspirated cars adds a trunk-mounted weight box, dual batteries, a carbon-fiber air intake, and the parachute package. The version for the supercharged model substitutes an intercooler quick change coupling for the parachute package.

Each COPO Camaro is hand built at the COPO Build Facility in Oxford, Michigan.