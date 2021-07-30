We drove the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS, Subaru announced a reveal date for the 2022 WRX, and we got behind the wheel of the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We sampled the future of Mercedes-Benz behind the wheel of the EQS electric sedan. It's not as quick as a Tesla Model S, but it's a lot more luxurious. The interior sets a new standard for technology with the brand's new Hyperscreen, and the EV platform gives it even more space than the S-Class.

We made up our own route in Southern California to see if the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT can live up to its performance promise. Spoiler, it can. The Turbo GT is more than just the fastest Cayenne yet with a 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds. We actually enjoyed the sports car handling more, and we were sad to give back the keys.

Subaru announced that the 2022 WRX performance sedan will debut on Aug. 19 at the New York auto show. Expect the next-generation WRX to trade its turbocharged 2.5-liter flat-4 for a version of the newer 2.4-liter turbo flat-4 from the Ascent. All-wheel drive and a 6-speed manual should carry over as standard.

Bugatti revealed that it has built and delivered the last of 40 Divo hypercars. The last car is painted EB 110 LM Blue with Dark Blue carbon and matte gold metallic wheels. A version of the Chiron, the Divo has the same 1,480 hp, but it's built for track performance. The next track version of the Chiron is the Bolide that could slay the Nurburgring in less than six minutes.

McLaren unveiled the 765LT Spider, a droptop version of its extreme 755-hp supercar. One of the brand's Long Tail models, the 765LT Spider is actually longer than the 720S it's based on due to a longer front splitter. The 765LT Spider has an aggressive aerodynamics package and a version of the brand's hydraulic suspension system tuned like the Senna and Speedtail.