Bentley has expanded its lineup for 2022 with the addition of the Flying Spur Hybrid, and to mark the arrival of the big eco-friendly giant, the automaker is offering a special version known as the Odyssean Edition.

It's a limited edition that ups the usage of sustainable materials in the cabin, or as Bentley describes it, a rolling statement of sustainability without compromise.

For example, tweed is used for many surfaces instead of the usual leather (though extra-durable leather still features), while the open-pore wood veneers use 90% less lacquer than the usual high-gloss veneers. Just three thin layers are applied, together totalling just 0.1 millimeters in thickness, which results in the wood having a natural look and feel.

2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition

Completing the look are unique treadplates with an “Odyssean Edition” script, which is matched with exterior C-pillar badging. Another feature of the exterior are the accents in Pale Brodgar, a silver hue, found on the 21-inch wheels and some of the brightware.

The powertrain of the Flying Spur Hybrid consists of a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 and single electric motor, which deliver a combined 536 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. This is roughly the same output generated by the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 also on offer in the Flying Spur, and good for a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds and top speed of 177 mph.

A short electric range is also possible in the Flying Spur Hybrid thanks to the addition of a 14.1-kilowatt-hour battery. The EPA is yet to provide an electric range estimate, but the related Porsche Panamera powered by this same setup is rated at 14 miles.