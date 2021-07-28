The current Chevrolet Camaro isn't selling well, and its poor sales, together with General Motors' focus on electric vehicles, may lead to the demise of the nameplate. Rumor has it that GM is planning to replace the muscle car with an electric sedan.

At its reveal in 2019, Tesla said the Cybertruck would start production in 2021. In its most recent update, the company said the Cybertruck now won't start production until Model Y production is up and running at the new plant under construction in Austin, Texas. Yes, reservation holders for the electric pickup will need to wait a little while longer.

Land Rover's new Defender is set to go racing in 2022 in the Bowler Defender Challenge. Bowler, an off-road racing specialist owned by Land Rover, has developed a Defender rally car for the series, and with any luck we'll see some of the modifications make it onto a high-performance version of the road-going Defender.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

