Tesla provided a company update in a presentation held on Monday outlining its second-quarter financial results, and while the big news was $1.14 billion in reported net income, the first time the company has exceeded the $1 billion mark in a quarter, there were also some other key takeaways.

Tesla also said that its Semi and Cybertruck models, due to be built at a new plant under construction in Austin, Texas, would be delayed.

The Semi semi-trailer truck was originally due in 2019 but will now start production in 2022, according to the company. Tesla said it plans to prioritize Model Y production at the Austin plant in the face of limited availability of battery cells and supply-chain issues, namely the global chip shortage.

Tesla Semi

Tesla said it plans to start Model Y production at the Austin plant, and at another plant under construction in Berlin, Germany, by the end of 2021.

As for the Cybertruck, Tesla said that production will only start at the Austin plant after Model Y production is up and running. That means we could see the pickup truck in production in 2022, which would only be a year later than originally planned. As a result, General Motors will become the first with an electric pickup truck when the GMC Hummer EV starts production this fall.

Despite the delays, Tesla has done an impressive job in keeping its existing production going in the face of the aforementioned supply-chain issues and ongoing pandemic. The company built a record 206,421 vehicles for the quarter and also delivered a record 201,304 vehicles, though it warned that component supply will have a strong influence on the rate of deliveries for the remainder of the year.