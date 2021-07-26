Stellantis is leveraging the design talents of its various brands to provide outside companies with a range of new design services.

The services will be offered via the new Stellantis Design Studio, and will naturally also be available to Stellantis' own brands—something that will make more sense as the automaker consolidates the various platforms of its 14 brands to four core designs, all of them electric.

Transportation design will be just one area in which Stellantis Design Studio operates. In announcing the new business last week, Stellantis said a broad range of clients could be supported, including those from industrial and manufacturing areas.

The business is similar to the one operated by Pininfarina. Other similar businesses include Italdesign, owned by Volkswagen Group, as well as Aston Martin Consulting.

Heading Stellantis Design Studio is Klaus Busse, who also serves as head of design for Maserati, and Jeep in Europe. And serving as creative director is Arnault Gournac, who previously headed Peugeot Design Lab, the design consultancy of the former PSA Group. The Peugeot Design Lab, whose former clients include Airbus, Bombardier, Whirlpool, the FIA and many more, has essentially been expanded with the integration of the brands of the former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to form the new Stellantis Design Studio.

“Looking back on our brand portfolio, Stellantis designers have created some of the most exciting and visually appealing vehicles in automotive history,” Gournac said in a statement. “We plan to take that creative energy and offer our key competencies to our global external partners to help them take their brand and design projects to the next level.”