We drove the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 S wagon, we took the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 off road, and the 2022 Porsche Macan broke cover. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 S wagon is a 603-hp family hauler with the room of a crossover SUV. Coated in flat blue paint and equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes and fat tires, the wagon we drove is the ideal daily driver for those with the money to afford it.

After experiencing the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 on the street, we tested how well that power plays when the pavement ends. An Off-Road+ button helps tame the 392's 470 horses when the top speed should be in the single digits, but the power can be too brutal without using the off-road mode.

Porsche unveiled the 2022 Macan as the link between the crossover SUV's gas-powered past and its electric future. The Macan gets design tweaks on the outside and more power underneath no matter the model. The GTS model supplants the Turbo at the top of the lineup.

Chevrolet released a teaser video of the 2023 Corvette Z06 dicing up a racetrack. While we didn't see the car, we heard the engine, which sounded a lot like a flat-plane crank V-8. The car is expected to get a 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V-8 from the Corvette C8.R race car tuned to about 625 hp.

Apocalypse Manufacturing revealed the Warlord, a 6x6 version of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. The quarter-million dollar monster features 37-inch tires and a custom rear frame to accommodate the extra axle, but it remains stock under the hood. Who needs more than 702 hp anyway?