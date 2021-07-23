Mercedes-Benz will offer a Maybach-enhanced version of an upcoming electric crossover related to the EQS hatchback.

The automaker released a teaser shot of the Maybach EQS crossover during a presentation on Thursday outlining its electric-vehicle strategy for the coming decade—a strategy that will include a switch to a full-electric lineup by 2030.

We've already spotted prototypes for the EQS crossover. The vehicle is due in 2022 and will be built at Mercedes' plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Maybach version should debut around the same time as the regular model. A Maybach version of the EQS hatch is also planned and will debut later this year.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

It isn't clear what upgrades the Maybach treatment will bring for Mercedes' electric vehicles. There will likely be unique styling treatments, a plusher cabin, and, as shown in the teaser, the option of two-tone paint schemes. Performance upgrades like more power and range may also feature.

Since its 2014 reboot, Maybach has been positioned as a sub-brand selling more luxurious versions of existing Mercedes products. There's still a goal to launch standalone Maybachs—the last were the ill-fated 57 and 62 sedans that went out of production in 2012—and the flexibility of EV platforms could just be the ticket. Smooth, silent electric propulsion would be a natural fit for an ultra-luxury brand like Maybach.

Mercedes' other sub-brand, AMG, will also launch its own versions of Mercedes' new EVs. In fact, an AMG-enhanced version of the EQS has already been spotted testing. AMG will also go the full-electric route, Mercedes said on Thursday, and will have its own high-performance EV platform by 2025.