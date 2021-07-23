Audi has revealed an extended-range electric SUV designed for the Dakar Rally. The SUV, whose first season will be 2022, is being entered in the grueling event to stress test new electric-vehicle technology destined for Audi's future road cars.

Mercedes is working on a new compact commercial van that will spawn passenger and electric versions. The commercial version will replace the current Citan van sold overseas, while the passenger version will introduce the new T-Class model line. An electric EQT is also planned.

Faraday Future is the latest in a string of EV startups to go public via a SPAC deal. The company, which has been listed on the Nasdaq, will use the funds to get the long-awaited FF91 crossover on the market in 2022.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Audi RS Q E-Tron super SUV gets ready to rock at 2022 Dakar Rally

2022 Mercedes-Benz T-Class (Citan) spy shots: Renault-based compact van spotted

Faraday Future lists on Nasdaq following SPAC deal, promises FF91 crossover in 2022

Review update: 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Limited delivers well-mannered efficiency

With IPO in view, Volvo buys out Chinese joint ventures from Geely

Lightyear One solar car will be made by Finland's Valmet

2022 Subaru BRZ: No turbo, but more power for $28,955

5 things to know about the 2022 Ford Maverick

AC Cobra Series 1 Electric starts testing

Study busts myth about EV greenhouse gas emissions and dirty grids