Toyota has a redesigned Tundra on sale for the 2022 model year. The third-generation full-size pickup truck has lost the V-8 but a pair of V-6 engines offer even more power, and one comes with hybrid tech.

There's a new German sports car marque offering a 400-plus-hp roadster. The company goes by the name Boldmen, and one of its co-founders was a founder of fellow German sports car marque Wiesmann.

One ambitious buyer paid big bucks to own a piece of automotive and cinematic history. The only known surviving Porsche 928 used during filming of 1983's “Risky Business” was sold at auction over the weekend, and the final price paid was almost $2 million.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

