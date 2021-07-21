With production of the Koenigsegg Jesko about to begin, founder Christian von Koenigsegg filmed a video walkthrough of the company's latest hypercar.

The car featured in this video appears to be the same pre-production version the company recently showed off in pre-production form (with Christian von Koenigsegg himself at the wheel). It wears a bright orange color that was offered on the Koenigsegg CCR in the company's early days.

Koenigsegg has two versions of the Jesko. The Jesko Absolut prioritizes top speed over downforce, and can be identified by its lack of a rear wing. The car shown here is the high-downforce version, which Koenigsegg is now calling the Jesko Attack. The company has said it can generate up to 3,000 pounds of downforce, thanks to the big rear wing and other aerodynamic elements.

This car also wears the optional carbon-fiber wheels (aluminum wheels are standard). Measuring 20 inches up front and 21 inches at the back, they're the largest wheels ever fitted to a Koenigsegg. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires are standard, but gripper Michelin Pilot Cup 2 R tires are available as an option.

Koenigsegg Jesko pre-production model

The Jesko also features Koenigsegg's Triplex damper setup front and rear (previous models only used it for the rear suspension). It uses a pushrod-operated damper for each wheel, connected by a third damper. The Jesko needed Triplex damping at the front to account for the massive amount of downforce, von Koenigsegg said. The front suspension also has a hydraulic tensioner to keep the nose level at speed, he said.

Power is provided by a twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V-8, which boasts four valves per cylinder, double overhead cams, a flat-plane crankshaft, and dry-sump lubrication. Peak output is 1,280 hp on regular gasoline or 1,600 hp on E85 fuel, along with peak torque of 1,106 pound-feet.

The engine is coupled to what Koenigsegg calls the Light Speed Transmission. The 9-speed transmission uses seven clutches, allowing the driver to swap between any gear almost instantaneously. For example, it's possible to shift from seventh gear directly to fourth when accelerating, unlike conventional dual-clutch transmissions, which generally need to switch to an adjacent gear. The shifter has what the company calls its UPOD system. It allows drivers to push the shifter one click up to downshift or down to upshift, but two clicks up will shift to the lowest possible gear for maximum acceleration.

Customer deliveries of the Jesko are scheduled to start in 2022, with just 125 cars planned. The entire production run is already sold out, despite a $3 million starting price.

Click on the video above for a lot more information on this crazy hypercar and to hear it in action as Christian von Koenigsegg wrings out the V-8.