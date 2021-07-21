Aston Martin has announced a few updates for the 2022 model year. Among them are new trim options for the DB11 and more power for the car's V-8 engine. The automaker's CEO has also hinted that the DB11's successor will feature an electric powertrain.

A wagon may seem geeky, but the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 S Wagon deals out thrilling power and performance. We've just taken the recently updated longroof for a spin, and you can find out what it's like in our first drive review.

Pininfarina is close to starting production of its Battista. The first client spec for the electric hypercar has been revealed, and it takes its inspiration from New York City.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

