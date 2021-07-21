A Ferrari SF90 Stradale equipped with its available Assetto Fiorano performance pack and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires has managed to lap Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 2.4-mile road course in a time of 1:29.625, its maker said on Wednesday.

If accurate, it would be a lap record for production cars. It even comes close to the 1:26.486 lap time set last year by a Ferrari 488 race car competing in the Ferrari Challenge one-make race series.

Ferrari hasn't said who was doing the driving but did say that the stunt took place on July 15. It was one of the scheduled events of last week's Ferrari Racing Days event held at the circuit. Ferrari Racing Days is a Ferrari-organized event for the F1 Clienti and XX client driver programs, as well as the Ferrari Challenge race series.

The SF90 Stradale is the current flagship of the Ferrari range and can be ordered as a coupe or convertible. It starts at just above $500,000.

The car was revealed in 2019 and shares its name with Ferrari's Formula One car from that year. The name signifies 2019's 90th anniversary of the Scuderia Ferrari race team.

Unlike any of Ferrari's previous cars, including the LaFerrari, the SF90 Stradale is a plug-in hybrid with an electrified all-wheel-drive system. The setup consists of a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, and trio of electric motors (two front and one rear). The setup is similar to what you find in the Acura NSX, Porsche 918 Spyder, and upcoming Mercedes-Benz AMG One, and is good for a combined 986 hp.

The available Assetto Fiorano package helps to save approximately 66 pounds of weight while adding track upgrades like Multimatic shock absorbers derived from Ferrari’s GT racing program, as well as improved aero. The Assetto Fiorano package also offers the option of a two-tone livery.

The SF90 Stradale might not be Ferrari's flagship for long. The automaker is known to be developing a race car for the World Endurance Championship's new Le Mans Hypercar, with a view to start racing in 2023, and there are rumors that a road-going version of the race car will be launched as a successor to the LaFerrari. In fact, the car may already be testing on public roads.