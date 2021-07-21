Aston Martin is preparing to transition into an electric-vehicle brand, and the change could happen sooner than you think.

The British automaker famous for its V-12s said in March that it is working on an electric sports car and crossover, with the first to arrive in 2025. It also said at the time that it expects 95% of its lineup to be electrified (pure electric and hybrid) by as early as 2030, with the remaining 5% to be gas-only cars limited to track use.

CEO Tobias Moers has now provided an update on the plans in an interview with Automotive News (subscription required) published on Tuesday.

He said the EV due in 2025 will be a replacement for one of the current front-engine sports cars, i.e. the Vantage, DB11 and DBS. The likely bet is the DB11 as it is the oldest of the trio, having arrived in 2016, and as a grand tourer, where weight isn't as much of an issue compared to track-focused sports cars, is the most suited for EV power.

2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante

The second EV is expected in 2026 and could be a variant of the DBX family or a standalone crossover.

In his interview with Automotive News, Moers said Aston Martin's sports car offering after the EV transition would continue to include cars in the same vein as the Vantage, DB11 and DBS, plus a halo model like the Valkyrie and upcoming Valhalla. This means we can expect electric replacements for all of those at some point.

"The succession of our traditional sports segment has to be full electric, no doubt," he said.

However, Aston Martin is in no rush to phase out its current crop of sports cars. Moers said they will survive longer than originally planned, which means we could see new hybrid versions sold alongside the electric successors.