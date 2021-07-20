After launching 6x6 conversions for the Jeep Wrangler, Florida-based Apocalypse Manufacturing has revealed the Warlord, a 6x6 version of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. Pricing starts at $250,000, or about three times the price of a stock TRX.

First spotted by Motor1, the Warlord adds an Apocalypse-designed middle axle and a custom rear frame made from 0.25-inch thick steel. All six wheels (plus a bed-mounted spare) measure 18 inches, with 37-inch mud-terrain tires. Buyers can also spec 40-inch tires, LED underbody lighting, and even thermal night vision.

The Warlord remains stock under the hood. That means a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 producing 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque, coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Ram quotes 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds for the stock TRX, but it's unclear how the additional axle affects that time. It's likely slower because it's certainly heavier.

Apocalypse Manufacturing 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Warlord 6x6

Should that be insufficient, Hennessey is planning the TRX-based Mammoth 6x6, powered by a 1,200-hp Hellephant crate engine. However, the company only plans to build three of these monstrosities, priced at $500,000 each.

If you want four-digit power but only two axles, Hennessey will also build you a Mammoth 1000, which retains the stock V-8, but boosts output to 1,012 hp and 969 lb-ft of torque. Hennessey is also planning a seven-seat SUV version, and claims both versions can do 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds, with an 11.4-second quarter-mile time at 120 mph.

Hennessey has priced the Mammoth 1000 pickup at $135,350, while the SUV starts at $375,000. So if you want to modify a new TRX, and don't care about spending more than the cost of the truck itself, you have plenty of extreme options.