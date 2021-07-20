GMC confirmed plans for a second battery-electric pickup truck to join the Hummer EV during a sales call on Monday.

A GMC spokesman later confirmed to Motor Authority that the second truck will be a full-size model, suggesting it will be an electric Sierra to sit alongside a planned electric version of the full-size Chevrolet Silverado.

“GMC is confirming its intention to add an electric pickup truck to its portfolio in the future,” the spokesman said in a statement. “This is in addition to its already-revealed GMC Hummer EV SUT arriving in customer hands later this year.”

SUT is an acronym for “sport utility truck,” which signifies that the Hummer EV is positioned as a lifestyle truck and not a serious workhorse.

2022 GMC Hummer EV

Timing for the second electric truck from GMC wasn't mentioned.

We also don't have any specs but Chevy's plans for its electric Silverado provide some clues. The electric Silverado will use General Motors' Ultium platform and battery technologies which debut in the Hummer EV, and will offer up to 400 miles of range.

Production should take place at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Michigan, where the Hummer EV and electric Silverado will be built. Timing for the Silverado also hasn't been mentioned but the Hummer EV will start rolling off the line this fall. GM is also known to be working on an electric full-size SUV inspired by the Cadillac Escalade, and this model will also likely be built at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant, which GM has started referring to as Factory Zero due to the site recently being upgraded to exclusively handle production of electric vehicles.

GM announced earlier this year that it "aspires" to eliminate tailpipes from all of its light-duty vehicles by 2035, which would require making the Sierra 1500 electric, but not the 2500 and 3500 models. These are heavy-duty pickups, which weren't mentioned in the announcement.