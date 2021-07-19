Porsche is planning an electric Macan, expected to debut in 2023, but before the crossover SUV goes electric, the gas model is getting an update for 2022 that includes more power, firmer suspensions, and tweaked looks inside and out.

Every 2022 Porsche Macan gets more power. The $56,250 Macan base model continues with a 2.0-liter turbo-4, but it gets 13 more hp and 22 more lb-ft of torque for totals of 261 hp and 295 lb-ft. It can push the Macan from 0-60 mph in 5.8 seconds when equipped with the optional Sport Chrono package, which is 0.3 second quicker than the outgoing model. Top speed is 144 mph.

The $66,750 Macan S switches from a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 to the 2.9 liter twin-turbo V-6 from the outgoing Macan GTS. It makes 375 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque, hits 60 mph in 4.4 seconds (with the Sport Chrono package), and reaches a top speed of 160 mph. Adaptive dampers are standard.

The $81,250 Macan GTS is now the top performer as the Turbo model does not return. It uses a tuned version of the 2.9 liter twin-turbo V-6 that appeared in the last Turbo, and it makes the same 434 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. The 0-60 mph time is just 4.1 seconds, and it can hit a top speed of 169 mph, up 2 mph versus the outgoing Turbo. Porsche outfits the Macan GTS with a 0.4-inch lower ride height, air suspension, and the company's surface-coated brakes that last longer than standard iron brakes. The company says the GTS's suspension is also 15% stiffer to reduce body roll, though the dampers are retuned to provide a greater difference between comfort and sportiness. It also gets revised bump stops and strut mounts.

Every Macan has styling tweaks that will be hard to spot for the average shopper. Black trim now rings the grille and headlights, and GTS models paint that area black. The rear end features a black diffuser that extends upward toward the tailgate, and the side blades now have a 3D texture. Standard wheel sizes are between 19 and 21 inches, and seven new wheel designs are offered. The GTS also has black tailpipes, clear LED taillights, and unique side skirts.

GTS buyers can also choose a new Sport package for Macan, with the Sport Chrono package (additional drive modes, sport response button, sport stability control setting), rear axle torque vectoring, 18-way power-adjustable sport seats, carbon-fiber interior trim, satin black exterior trim, and 21-inch wheels with summer performance tires.

The interior of every 2022 Macan now comes standard with the analog clock on the dashboard that was formerly only available with the Sport Chrono package. GT Sport steering wheels from the 911 and a reworked center console with haptic-touch digital controls and a larger storage compartment grace the interior of the Macan. The 10.9-inch touchscreen carries over, and buyers can now choose stitching in Papaya, Gentian Blue, or Chalk.

All 2022 Macans come standard with lane-departure warnings and front and rear parking sensors. Active safety options include a self-parking feature, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and automatic emergency braking, which should be standard on every vehicle on the market.

The 2022 Porsche Macan base model will hit dealers in early 2022, with the S and GTS models coming in spring.