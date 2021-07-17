After it was previewed as a concept at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, the Aston Martin Valhalla this week was shown in a form better representing the final production version. There have been substantial changes made on the road to production, including a revised exterior and a V-8 replacing the previous V-6 for the hybrid powertrain.

Koenigsegg Jesko pre-production model

Another hypercar in the headlines this week was the Koenigsegg Jesko. Development of the sweet Swede is complete and soon Koenigsegg will start production of the 125-car run.

2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Audi was spotted testing its next electric vehicle, a small crossover twinned with an electric Porsche Macan. The Audi will go by the name Q6 E-Tron, and we should see it in showrooms next year.

2022 Ford Everest spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spied was the Ford Everest, a body-on-frame SUV twinned with the next Ranger and closely related to the Bronco as well. The Everest was spotted testing in the U.S., though the SUV isn't expected to be sold here.

2024 BMW 5-Series spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We also spied the next BMW 5-Series. BMW looks to be readying a sleeker, sexier design for its new mid-size sedan, and this time there will also be a battery-electric i5 version.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N

Hyundai this week revealed its 2022 Elantra N. The striking sport sedan packs 276 hp, an available 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, and an interior that looks straight out of a premium car.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Roadster

Mercedes-Benz pulled the covers off the 2022 SL Roadster's interior. Inspired by the classic 300SL of the 1950s and '60s, the new SL features a simple, elegant, and tech-laden cabin with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 11.9-inch portrait-style touchscreen. A 2+2 seating configuration also returns to the SL lineup for the first time since the R129 generation of the 1990s.

2022 Formula One race car concept

And finally, this week we given a preview of the new car design Formula One will use from the 2022 season. The main change are the aerodynamic features which are being implemented with a view to make races more competitive.