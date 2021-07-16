The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N was revealed, we spotted the 2022 BMW 5-Series, and the Aston Martin Valhalla debuted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The wraps finally came off the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N. The compact sport sedan features the Veloster N's turbo-4 powertrain with 276 hp and 289 lb-ft of torque sent to the front wheels through either a 6-speed manual or 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. The new pocket rocket will arrive in U.S. dealers this fall.

Mercedes-Benz pulled the covers off the 2022 SL Roadster's interior. Inspired by the classic 300SL of the 1950s and '60s, the new SL features a simple, elegant, and tech-laden cabin with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 11.9-inch portrait-style touchscreen. A 2+2 seating configuration returns to the SL lineup for the first time since the R129 generation of the 1990s.

The 2024 BMW 5-Series was spotted testing on public roads with production body panels. Still heavily camouflaged, the next-gen 5-Series looks like it went on a diet with proportions reminiscent of the late '90s E39 generation. Expect the new 5-Series to debut in 2023.

As part of Stellantis' investment in electric vehicles, Jeep committed to have an electric vehicle in every SUV segment globally by 2025. It's unclear if a version of every model it sells will offer a battery-electric powertrain or be based on the new electric platforms, but Jeep's moving toward the electric future, quickly.

The Aston Martin Valhalla hypercar was rebooted and unveiled with a twin-turbo V-8 plug-in hybrid powertrain that makes 937 hp. The Valhalla will have a 3,417-lb dry weight, generate up to 1,322 lb of downforce at 150 mph, and hit 60 mph from a stop in 2.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 217 mph. Aston Martin said the Valhalla will arrive in the second half of 2023.