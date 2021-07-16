The battery-electric version of BMW's next-generation 5-Series is out testing. Expected to be called an i5, the future Tesla Model S rival should offer the choice of rear- and all-wheel drive, and a range of more than 300 miles on a charge.

Development of the Jesko is complete and soon Koenigsegg will start production of the 125-car run. To mark the milestone, the Swedish hypercar marque rolled out a pre-production Jesko finished in the same coat of orange paint that was offered back in the day on the CCR.

Formula One will have a new car from 2022 whose aerodynamic design is expected to lead to closer racing. A concept showing the design was unveiled ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix where a new sprint race format for qualifying is bring trialed.

