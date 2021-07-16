Governments are pushing for the elimination of cars with internal-combustion engines, and at some point we may see even classic cars taken off the road.

There is a way to save them, though it requires stripping out the powertrain and installing a battery-electric setup. One of the companies already offering this service is the United Kingdom's Everrati, which on Thursday revealed a Ford GT40 that is undergoing an electric conversion.

Thankfully an original GT40 isn't involved in this conversion. Instead, Everrati is using one of the excellent replica versions built by California's Superformance.

1991 Porsche 911 electric conversion by Everrati

Everrati custom designs its electric powertrains for each model in its portfolio, with components positioned in such a way to best maintain the car's authentic driving experience. Already covered are the 964-generation Porsche 911 (shown above), second-generation Mercedes-Benz SL-Class, and Land Rover Series IIA.

Everrati hasn't revealed any specs for its GT40 conversion as the project is still at the prototype stage. As a gauge of what to expect, Everrati's electric 911 has 500 hp and a 53-kilowatt-hour battery good for 150 miles of range. Work is being handled at a former U.S. air base located in Upper Heyford, U.K.

Everrati notes that the GT40 is only the first conversion from a partnership with Superformance. This means we're likely to see conversions of other Superformance products like replicas of the Shelby Cobra and Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe, and the original Corvette Grand Sport. If you're in a rush, British company AC Cars is already building Cobra replicas with electric power.