A prototype for BMW's next-generation 5-Series has been spotted for the first time.

The new mid-size sedan is still at an early stage of development but a number of details can already be identified.

The proportions are reminiscent of the much-loved E39 generation, while the headlights look to be getting even slimmer than on the current generation. We can also see that the headlights taper back along the fender, much more than in recent generations.

2024 BMW 5-Series spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

When it comes to what's under the hood, BMW is keen to give customers their powertrain of choice, at least until it makes the eventual switch to a full-electric lineup. As a result, powertrains will include mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric options.

This flexibility is made possible by the latest version of BMW Group's CLAR modular platform which supports conventional powertrains in addition to hybrid and battery-electric options. There are reports that even the future M5 variant will offer the choice of plug-in hybrid or battery-electric power, which would be the first time there's more than one powertrain choice for the super sedan.

Look for the redesigned 5-Series to debut in 2023 as a 2024 model. The M5 variant should arrive about six months to a year later. But before they arrive, BMW fans can look forward to new generations of the X1 and 7-Series, as well as a new X8 flagship crossover.