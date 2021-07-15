Volkswagen Group on Tuesday presented a new strategy that will guide the automaker through to the end of the decade.

While the strategy outlines overarching plans that will see the automaker transform into a manufacturer of software-led, fully electric cars capable of self-driving, a speech made by CEO Herbert Diess the same day mentioned specific models.

Most of them have already been announced but one, a Volkswagen ID.8, was mentioned for the first time. In his speech, a text version of which was posted to his personal LinkedIn page (via Motor1), Diess confirmed plans for an electric crossover sitting in the same segment as VW's Atlas.

2021 Volkswagen Atlas with Basecamp package

No further details were mentioned, but given its comparison with the Atlas, we can expect the ID.8 to be a mid-size crossover with third-row seats. The ID name also points to the vehicle utilizing VW Group's MEB electric-vehicle platform for mainstream models.

VW already has two ID-badged mid-size crossovers, the related ID.6 X and ID.6 Crozz (shown main). They were revealed in April at Auto Shanghai 2021 and confirmed as Chinese-market exclusives. At 192 inches in length, they were probably deemed too small for the U.S. The ID.8, if it comes close to the 200-inch length of the Atlas, is a better bet for our market.

Interestingly, Diess also mentioned an ID.6 as being a Passat-like model. Perhaps this will be the production version of 2018's ID Vizzion electric sedan concept, due in 2023. And perhaps its wagon variant will be an ID.7. Stay tuned.