The Alfa Romeo 4C is leaving North America, and as part of its farewell tour, the sports car made one last appearance on Jay Leno's Garage.

The car featured here is the final version of the 4C we'll get in these parts, the 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Tributo. Limited to just 33 cars in North America (including 23 for the United States), it's inspired by the iconic Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale of the 1960s.

The 33 Stradale was a mid-engine sports car like the 4C, but derived from the Tipo 33 race car. Only 18 examples were built from 1967 to 1969, and at the time of its launch the 33 Stradale was among the fastest cars in production, boasting a top speed of 162 mph. That's actually 2 mph faster than the 4C Spider.

Priced from $79,995, excluding destination, the 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo comes exclusively in a red shade called Rosso Villa d'Este. Other model-specific features include gray-gold wheels, composite sport seats upholstered in black suede and brown leather, and special badging.

2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Tributo on Jay Leno's Garage

No mechanical changes were made. The 4C Spider is powered by a mid-mounted 1.75-liter turbocharged inline-4 that produces 237 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The engine drives the rear wheels through a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. Thanks to a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis, the 4C Spider weighs less than 2,500 pounds, allowing for 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds, per Alfa.

The 4C's light weight and pure design (it even lacks power steering) seemed like a winning combination when the sports car arrived in 2014, marking the return of the Alfa brand to the U.S. However, with pricing originally starting in the $50,000 range, the 4C was out of reach for most buyers, and those that could afford it likely wanted more luxury than the Spartan 4C could offer.

Alfa pulled the 4C coupe from North America after the 2018 model year, leaving just the Spider. That model's departure leaves only the Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover in Alfa's U.S. lineup, but the brand will likely stick around.

A compact crossover called the Tonale is in development, likely with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. All-electric models are also possible, using parent Stellantis' new modular platforms. None of these new vehicles will have the enthusiast appeal of the 4C, but will be more likely to keep Alfa alive.