Buyers looking for a performance compact have a great option in the new 2022 Hyundai Elantra N. The striking sport sedan packs 276 hp, an available 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, and an interior that looks straight out of a premium car.

Jeep's Compass has been updated for the 2022 model year with fresh styling and technology, including a new dash. Unfortunately there's only one powertrain option at present, and it's nothing to write home about.

There's a new generation of the iconic SL just around the corner and Mercedes has provided a first look at its interior. The design perfectly blends performance and luxury themes, while giving a nod to the original 300SL.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N revealed with 276 hp, 8-speed DCT

2022 Jeep Compass arrives with more tech and refinement

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Roadster's high-tech cabin revealed

Electrify America plans to double charging network by 2025, expand to upper Midwest

2023 BMW M2 spy shots: Next generation of driver's coupe hits the 'Ring

2021 Ford Explorer vs. 2021 Kia Telluride: Compare SUVs

GM to spend $71M on new California design center

Is Mazda putting its rotary-engine range extender on hold?

Vinfast establishes US headquarters ahead of start of local sales in 2022

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe review