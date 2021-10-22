A new generation of the legendary Mercedes-Benz SL is coming for the 2022 model year, with Mercedes confirming that the covers will come off on October 28.

This time around the Mercedes-Benz AMG performance division is handling the car's development, and as a result there will be a slightly revised name. It should now be called a Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Roadster.

Ahead of the world debut, Mercedes has been dropping details. For example, we already learned that the car will have all-wheel drive, feature a lighter, stiffer chassis, and return to an automated soft-top roof. Mercedes has also provided a complete look at the interior.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Roadster

The biggest change is a return to 2+2 seating, a configuration we haven't seen since the R129 generation of the 1990s. But as is the case with most 2+2 sports cars, the rear seats are only suitable for small children, and even then things might be tight. In most cases, those seats will only serve as a nicely padded parcel shelf.

There's also a lot more technology, though the interior still perfectly blends traditional SL themes of performance and luxury, while also giving a nod to the original 300SL with its minimalist look. A 12.3-inch digital screen serves as the instrument cluster and features a special visor to prevent reflections caused by sunlight—a must for driving with the top down.

An 11.9-inch portrait-style touchscreen, which we've already seen in some Mercedes models, sits in the center console as the main hub for the infotainment. It features electric adjustment to enable drivers to avoid reflections caused by sunlight. Under the screen are a row of physical buttons used to control frequently used items. Completing the dash is a sports steering wheel with multiple controls, as well as four air vents with a jet turbine design.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Roadster body shell

A head-up display will be on the options list. It uses augmented reality to display relevant cues and actions three-dimensionally in the real driving situation and surroundings. Buyers will be able to choose between standard and better bolstered AMG Performance seats, as well as a Burmester sound system. Nappa leather trim with diamond quilting and contrast stitching will be available.

Mercedes hasn't said anything about the powertrains of the new SL. There will likely be two options at launch, both with mild-hybrid powertrains. One is likely to be badged an SL 53 or SL 55, and have about 430 hp from an inline-6 and mild-hybrid combo. The other should be badged an SL 63 and pack more than 600 hp from a V-8 engine. Don't be surprised if the SL 63 eventually pairs its V-8 with a plug-in hybrid setup, along with AMG's new E Performance branding. We've already seen the setup debut in the 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63S E Performance 4-Door Coupe.

Production of the new SL will take place at Mercedes' plant in Bremen, Germany, where the previous sixth-generation model was built. Stay tuned.