A new generation of the legendary Mercedes-Benz SL is just around the corner, though this time AMG is handling the development. As a result, the car will feature a slightly revised name. It will be known as the Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Roadster, and it's set for a debut later this year as a 2022 model.

Ahead of the world debut, Mercedes has been dropping details. For example, we already learned that the car will have all-wheel drive, feature a lighter, stiffer chassis, and return to an automated soft-top roof. Now Mercedes has provided a first look at the interior of the new SL Roadster.

The biggest change is a return to 2+2 seating, a configuration we haven't seen since the R129 generation of the 1990s. But as is the case with most 2+2 sports cars, the rear seats are only suitable for small children, and even then things might be tight. In most cases, those seats will only serve as a nicely padded parcel shelf.

There's also a lot more technology, though the interior still perfectly blends traditional SL themes of performance and luxury, while also giving a nod to the original 300SL with its minimalist look. A 12.3-inch digital screen serves as the instrument cluster and features a special visor to prevent reflections caused by sunlight—a must for driving with the top down.

An 11.9-inch portrait-style touchscreen, which we've already seen in some Mercedes models, sits in the center console as the main hub for the infotainment. It features electric adjustment to enable drivers to avoid reflections caused by sunlight. Under the screen are a row of physical buttons used to control frequently used items. Completing the dash is a sports steering wheel with multiple controls, as well as four air vents with a jet turbine design.

A head-up display will be on the options list. It uses augmented reality to display relevant cues and actions three-dimensionally in the real driving situation and surroundings. Completing the look are the metal grilles of the speakers that make up the Burmester sound system.

Buyers will be able to choose between standard and better bolstered AMG Performance seats. Nappa leather trim with diamond quilting and contrast stitching will be available.

Mercedes hasn't said anything about the powertrains of the new SL. There will likely be two options at launch, both with mild-hybrid powertrains. One is likely to be badged an SL53 or SL55, and have about 430 hp. The other should be badged an SL63 and pack more than 600 hp. Further down the track we can look forward to an SL73 range-topper powered by an 800-plus-hp plug-in hybrid setup.

Production of the new SL will take place at Mercedes' plant in Bremen, Germany, where the previous sixth-generation model was built.