If you were looking to hop into any of the Hyundai Veloster variants apart from the Veloster N performance grade, you had better hurry as Hyundai is pruning the lineup for 2022.

The automaker this week said only the Veloster N will remain once the 2022 model year rolls around. This means more affordable but still fun options like the 201-hp Veloster Turbo R-Spec will soon be gone.

It's a similar strategy to what Volkswagen is taking with its newest Golf generation. The redesigned Mk8 Golf reaches the United States later this year as a 2022 model, though only in Golf GTI and Golf R performance grades.

The reason? You guessed it. Crossovers. Hyundai expects more customers to choose crossovers like the new Venue and updated Kona over the Veloster. Fortunately there are still enthusiast options in the case of the Kona, with the 2022 model year seeing both a sporty Kona N Line and high-performance Kona N introduced.

Velostar sales in the U.S. have been on the decline since 2016's high of just over 30,000 units. Sales in 2020 reached just 6,785 units and 2021's figure is shaping up to be even lower. In contrast, the similar sized Kona managed approximately 76,000 sales in 2020 and is on track to reach higher in 2021.

Hyundai hasn't said if there will be any updates to its 2022 Veloster N. The 2021 model was just updated with the addition of lightweight bucket seats, more driver-assist features, and an available 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.