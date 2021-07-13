Ford may have just launched the Bronco, but the automaker is working on another SUV sharing the off-roader's T6 body-on-frame platform, and a prototype has just been spotted.

The new SUV is a redesign of the Everest (an Endeavour in some markets), a Ranger-based mid-size SUV with third-row seats sold outside the United States. The outgoing model (shown below) has been in production since 2015.

2019 Ford Everest

The redesigned model should arrive next year, alongside a redesigned Ranger pickup truck with which it will share styling and mechanical elements. Comparing the spy shots with earlier shots of the Ranger, we can see that the face of the Everest will be a match with its pickup counterpart.

Powertrains should also be shared across both models. This means turbocharged inline-4 and V-6 options, including diesels in some markets. Expect a 6- or 7-speed manual to be standard and a 10-speed automatic to be available.

2022 Ford Ranger Super Cab spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A hybrid option is expected at some point, and hopefully we see a hardcore version sharing its mechanical setup with the upcoming Ranger Raptor.

While the Everest prototype was spotted testing near Ford's headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, it isn't clear if the vehicle will be sold locally. It would make a great alternative to the similar Toyota 4Runner, though it may cannibalize sales of the Bronco and even the Explorer. It's more likely that Ford offers the Everest in markets where the new Bronco isn't available, which at present is pretty much everywhere outside of North America.