The Jeep Wrangler 4xe debuted just three months ago and it's already the country's best-selling plug-in hybrid, according to Jeep. Jeep has also committed to a 4xe version of Grand Cherokee and likely several more models. On Thursday, the SUV brand also committed to a battery electric vehicle for every SUV segment by 2025.

The news is a follow up to a similar announcement last week from Jeep's parent company Stellantis, but this time Jeep clarified that the vehicles will be full battery-electrics instead of simply zero-emission vehicles, which could technically include plug-in hybrids when they run on electricity, or hydrogen-electric vehicles.

Jeep wouldn't say if the announcement means a version of every model it sells will offer a battery-electric powertrain or if the move will mean the development of new models based on new platforms. However, in last week's announcement Stellantis said it will develop four new STLA platforms as part of a $36 billion investment in electric vehicles across its 14 brands.

STLA Large platform - Stellantis EVs

Those platforms are called STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large, and STLA Frame. The commitment could mean some of the brand's current vehicles will move to new platforms, while others will offer the choice of battery electric and internal combustion engine powertrains. Still others could be new models altogether to either replace of complement existing models.

Jeep also showed a video envisioning future technologies, including biometric recognition of drivers, a dynamic tire-pressure system for off-roading, a multi-power port, peer-to-peer charging between vehicles, drone pairing, fold-flat front seats, autonomous off-roading capability, and remote vehicle tracking.

Parent company Stellantis also teased an electric Dodge muscle car by 2024. That vehicle would make sense on the STLA Medium platform. Stellantis said it is targeting 500 miles of range and 0-60 mph times as low at 2.0 seconds.