If you need a strong hit of 1990s nostalgia or just really appreciate ground-breaking supercars, this McLaren F1 should do the trick. With just 242 miles on the odometer, it's about as close to a brand-new F1 as you can get, and it's scheduled to cross the block at the Gooding & Company Pebble Beach auction set to take place Aug. 11-14.

Almost 30 years after its introduction, the F1 remains an icon thanks to innovative design features like a central driving position, carbon-fiber bodywork (a novelty at the time), and a gold-lined engine bay. It's also wonderfully analog, sporting a high-revving 6.1-liter BMW V-12 coupled to a 6-speed manual transaxle.

Those ingredients made the F1 the fastest production car of its time, with a top speed of 240 mph, and helped it earn victory at the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans. Not a bad resumé.

This particular F1, chassis 029, spent most of its life sequestered in a Japanese collection before being sold to an owner in the U.S. It still wears date-coded Goodyear Eagle F1 tires, and is the only F1 finished in Creighton Brown, a color named after a McLaren executive, according to the listing.

Spanning 1992 to 1998, McLaren F1 production totaled 106 cars, and chassis 029 is the 25th road car, according to the listing. In addition to the standard road car, McLaren built a handful of GTR race cars, a commemorative LM road car to celebrate the Le Mans victory, and a GTR Longtail racer, which was designed to keep the F1 competitive against newer machinery.

Good & Company expects this car to sell for more than $15 million, which would be in line with recent prices. The first U.S. street-legal F1 sold for $15.6 million in 2017, and a 2,100-mile example was listed for sale with a $24 million asking price in 2018.