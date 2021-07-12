Standard versions of the Volvo V60 and Volvo V90 are being discontinued in the U.S., but lifted Cross Country versions of both wagons will live on.

Motor Trend first reported the V90 would be discontinued after the 2021 model year last Thursday. The larger wagon was only available in the U.S. through special order, and dealerships have only stocked the Cross Country version.

Following that report, on Friday RoadShow confirmed that standard versions of the V60 will be discontinued after 2021 as well. That means the V60 T5 and T6 are getting the axe, but both the V60 Cross Country and the performance-oriented V60 Polestar Engineered plug-in hybrid have been spared.

2021 Volvo V60

Cross Country models get plastic body cladding and raised ride heights for a more SUV-like appearance. The V60 Cross Country also adds all-wheel drive, as the V60 T5 and T6 are front-wheel drive only.

This SUV costume jewelry seems necessary for wagons to survive at this point, as evidenced by the Audi Allroad models, Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain, and Subaru Outback. Dating back to 1997, the Cross Country nameplate is a well-established part of the Volvo brand.

Volvo also recently unveiled the Concept Recharge, a high-riding electric wagon previewing the automaker's new design direction, and indicating that wagons will be a part of Volvo's all-electric future. The automaker plans to make 50% of its vehicle sales all-electric by the middle of the decade, and has said it will sell only electric cars beginning in 2030. However, Volvo's initial electrification efforts will focus on SUVs, with the C40 Recharge and electric versions of the next-generation XC90 and XC60 currently in the queue.