Dodge said it will build an EV muscle car, we drove the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S, and Lamborghini revealed the Aventador Ultimae. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Dodge won't change its focus with the coming EV evolution. The American brand said it will build an EV muscle car by 2024 on a dedicated new EV platform. Dodge's teaser video showed a darkened concept car doing a four-wheel burnout.

Lamborghini revealed the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae and said it will be the last model powered only by a V-12 without electrification. With 769 hp, it will be the most-powerful Aventador in the car's decade-long run. Limited to 600 cars, the Ultimae will look similar to previous models with tweaks the the aero components front and rear.

We got our second shot behind the wheel of the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S, and found the power intoxicating. The 640-hp coupe is more of a supercar than a sports car with track-ready moves to go with its violently efficient power delivery.

Lotus revealed the Emira as its final internal combustion sports car. Set to replace the Elise, Evora, and Exige, the Emira will offer a Toyota-sourced 3.5-liter V-6 and a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 2.0-liter turbo-4, with outputs ranging from 360 to 400 hp. Manual, automatic, and dual-clutch automatic transmissions will be offered, and the car will weigh just under 3,100 pounds.

British entrepreneur Robin Wells didn't like modern sports car offerings, so he built his own, the Wells Vertige. The little mid-engine sports car has only 208 hp from a Ford-sourced 2.0-liter turbo-4, but the company says it can hit 60 mph in less than five seconds thanks in part to a 1,653-lb dry weight. Priced from about $62,000 based on current exchange rates, the Vertige is aimed at the likes of the Porsche Boxster.