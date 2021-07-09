Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus used this week's 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed for the debut of its 004S supercar.

The car is a customer example and features a delicious gold exterior contrasted by a brown interior complete with snakeskin print on the seats. There are three seats, with the driver sitting center, just like in the McLaren F1.

As an alternative, the 004S can be ordered in exposed carbon fiber, which buyers will be able to order with a tint, as well as matte and polished finishes.

In case you've forgotten, the 004S is the road-going version of the almost identical 004C GT3-spec race car launched in 2020. The 004S has a milder aerodynamic setup though still generates as much as 1,322 pounds of downforce at a speed of 186 mph. It also has fewer intakes, plus exhaust tips that exit from the rear deck instead of from the rear lower fascia.

The 004S will also spawn a track-focused CS variant. This 004CS will be a special version that owners will be able to swap between road and race configurations. This means it can be driven on the road but with a few simple modifications can become a homologated race car.

The 004S features all carbon-fiber construction, and is powered by a mid-mounted LT4 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 sourced from General Motors. The engine delivers a peak 650 hp and is mated to a 6-speed Graziano manual transmission complete with a gated shifter.

Other performance goodies include, either standard or available, include adjustable Bilstein shocks, forged OZ Racing wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, and a Sabelt seat with electric six-way adjustment for the driver. The two passenger seats are custom units.

The 004S is priced to start at $460,000. Stretch a little for the 004CS, which starts at $598,000, and you'll get GM's LT5 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 good for 850 hp. In this case there's also a 7-speed sequential transmission with paddle shifters. Ordering exposed carbon fiber is a $70,000 premium on both.

Production of the 004S is being handled at Glickenhaus' factory in Danbury, Connecticut. Customers placing orders today can expect to take delivery by the end of 2021.

