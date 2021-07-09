Ford has a F-150 Raptor R coming for 2022, but Shelby American has already stepped up to the plate with its own V-8-powered performance pickup based on the latest F-150—and it packs a supercar-worthy 775 hp.

The new 2021 Ford Shelby F-150 is built from an F-150 Lariat and is priced to start at a whopping $107,080. However, that price is for a naturally aspirated V-8 rated at 395 hp. If you want the full 775 hp, you'll need to upgrade to the supercharged V-8 version which starts at $114,980.

2021 Ford Shelby F-150

It's a no-brainer to go with the supercharged option. After all, if you're already paying more than $100,000 for a pickup, what's an extra $8,000?

The V-8 is the familiar 5.0-liter Coyote, and to get it to spit out 775 hp, Shelby adds a Whipple supercharger and Borla exhaust system. There's also a high-flow intake, high-flow fuel injectors, custom throttle body, carbon-fiber piping, and additional cooling.

2021 Ford Shelby F-150

Shelby doesn't stop at the powertrain, though. The pickup is also fitted with a BDS lift system, Fox internal bypass shocks (the same used on the Raptor), and rear traction bars. It also rides on 22-inch Shelby wheels wrapped in 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires.

You'll notice the pickup is also nicely dressed with a vented hood and custom front grille and fascia. These are joined by custom side vents, fender flares, and an aerodynamically shaped tonneau cover.

2021 Ford Shelby F-150

For the interior, Shelby has its own leather covers for the seats, along with a number of Shelby logos and a numbered plaque (also in engine bay). Carbon-fiber accents and metal pedals also form part of the package.

Shelby plans to limit production for the 2021 model year to 600 units. Naturally, each will come with its own serial number and be included in the official Shelby registry.