Stellantis on Thursday revealed its electrification strategy for the coming decade, including plans to renew most of its lineup around four battery-electric platforms.

Opel (Vauxhall in the United Kingdom) is one of Stellantis' 14 brands with the most progressive plans, as the German brand also on Thursday said it will have a fully electric lineup in its main market of Europe by 2028. And even as early as 2024, Opel's full lineup will be electrified.

Fellow Stellantis brand Fiat in June said it will go fully electric by 2030.

For Opel, the switch to an electric lineup will be key as the brand relaunches in China. The China push will also see Opel introduce larger, more premium models. The first of these will be a Manta E due around the middle of the decade.

A 1971 Opel Manta Image: Charles01

Opel has released an early sketch of the Manta E (shown main), which reveals the vehicle as a coupe-like crossover with four doors. We'll remind you that previous generations of the Manta have been low-slung, two-door coupes.

Opel already offers electric versions of its Corsa and Mokka subcompacts. It also offers an electric version of its Vivaro commercial van, and will add a hydrogen-electric version of the van by the end of 2021.

Stellantis' new electric platforms include the STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large, and STLA Frame, and these will offer range figures starting at 300 miles and going all the way up to 500 miles. Opel is expected to rely on the STLA Small and STLA Medium platforms for most of its future lineup. These platforms will replace the CMP and EMP2 platforms currently used by Opel.

Other new EVs in the works at Stellantis that we know are coming include a Dodge muscle car and Ram 1500 pickup. Both are due in 2024.