We've spent more time behind the wheel of the latest Porsche 911 Turbo S, this time the coupe. The car is hard to beat in most performance metrics, though for most buyers the slightly tamer Turbo will probably suffice. There's no wrong option here.

Polestar looks to be readying a rival for the Tesla Model 3 Performance. The Swedish brand used this week's 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed to present an “experimental” version of the electric fastback with 469 hp on tap.

Stellantis is investing billions to transition its 14 vehicle brands to four electric platforms, some of which will offer up to 500 miles of range. One of the electric platforms will underpin a Dodge muscle car due in 2024.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review update: 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S deals out supercar thrills

Tuned Polestar 2 with 469 hp shows up at 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Stellantis confirms plans for solid-state batteries, 4 EV platforms

First drive review: 2021 Hyundai Veloster N rekindles the love, even with an automatic

British startup Wells reveals Porsche Boxster rival

Nikola, Lordstown, Fisker: SPACs have already raised $7.5B for EV-related startups

Shelby American boss hints at tuned Bronco

2022 Honda Civic review

Ineos Grenadier off-roader's rugged interior revealed

Biden right-to-repair action could benefit Tesla owners, EV economy